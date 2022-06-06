Search

07 Jun 2022

Kildare firefighter and pals to run marathon for ill daughter

Kildare firefighter and pals to run marathon for ill daughter

Mum Sarah and dad Jason with little Ellie in hospital. Pic: Aishling Conway

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jun 2022 3:45 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare firefighter will run in the Dublin marathon to raise funds for his ill daughter.

Jason Lynch, who works in Naas, will undertake the challenge for his ten-month-old daughter, who has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder.

Little Ellie will need round-the-clock care for the foreseeable future until she can be reassessed when her body develops and medics know more about the condition.

He will take on the 26 mile race in the capital on October 30 in full firefighting kit with Johnny Edmonds and Ciaran Harrington who are all based in Naas Fire Station.

Commenting about the situation, Johnny said: "After spending her first eight months in hospital, little Ellie is now 10 months old and home in Naas with dad Jason and mam Sarah.

Johnny Edmonds, Jason Lynch and Ciaran Harrington training for the marathon. Pic: Aishling Conway 

"But Ellie still needs 24/7 care and is adjusting well to home life.

"A Gofundme account has been set up to go towards future operations which potentially could be abroad, specialised home care, medical equipment, ongoing occupational therapy. House renovations are also a must to adjust for Ellie's specialised bed, chairs and other hospital equipment.

He continued: "Investing in a suitable family vehicle that meets the requirements to facilitate all of Ellie's medical equipment is also a necessity.

"These are the known investments that lie ahead for this family, not to mention any unforeseen circumstances or complications that might arise at any time."

The three pals will run the marathon in full breathing apparatus gear and helmet but with running shoes instead of their heavy boots. 

The Gofundme for Ellie can be found by clicking here.

So far, over €9,700 has been raised for Ellie.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media