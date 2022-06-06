Carbury man threatened to 'put a hole' in man's head, Kildare court hears

Naas District Court was told that a man allegedly threatened another man in two separate phone calls.

Details of the allegations levelled at Damien Galvin, with an address listed as Killina Upper in Carbury, were read out to the court on Thursday, June 2.

In the first call, the 43-year-old is accused of threatening another man in Rathangan on July 30, 2021, allegedly putting him in

fear.

After calling the gardaí, the alleged injured party claimed that he received a second phone call from the defendant, who allegedly said to him that he would ‘put a hole’ in his head, in addition to threatening to cause criminal damage to the injured party’s property.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was also told that gardaí were present with the alleged injured party when Mr Galvin allegedly made the second phone call, and have a recording of this call.

He was also told by gardaí that the disagreement arose following derogatory comments that the injured party allegedly made towards Mr Galvin some weeks prior to the alleged incidents.



BAIL GRANTED

Mr Galvin was granted bail under the following conditions: he must sign on daily at Edenderry Garda Station, must have no direct or indirect contact with State witnesses, must abide by a curfew of 10pm to 6am, and must provide gardaí with a phone number, and be contactable at all times.

After hearing the details of the allegations, Judge Zaidan told those in attendance that he would refuse jurisdiction for the case, citing the serious nature of the allegations.

The case involving Mr Galvin will return to the courthouse on July 5, where a book of evidence is due to be presented.