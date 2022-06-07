UPDATE: Kildare County Council confirms it will investigate flooding at Allenwood and Kilmeague

The news was confirmed at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3, following a query from councillor Brendan Wyse (PICTURED), Fine Gael
Incidents of flooding in Allenwood and Kilmeague will be investigated by Kildare County Council.
The news was confirmed at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3.
At the meeting, Fine Gael councillor Brendan Wyse called on the council outline what work was carried out recently at Tower View, Kilmeague to resolve the ongoing flooding issues in this estate.
He also requested that the council investigate the cause of regular flooding on Station Road in Allenwood, at the entrance of Whitethorn Park estate.
Apple users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages when the next version of its iPhone software is released later this year, the company has announced.
James Roe earned two top-ten results in Detroit for a career best weekend in Indy Lights competition Photo: INDYCAR Media
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.