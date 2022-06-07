Road resurfacing works in Naas Municipal District for three days, Kildare County Council announces

File Photo
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced road resurfacing works within the Naas Municipal District for three days.
According to KCC, the works will take place at L-2007 Kill to Straffan (Barnrath) in Kildare.
Works will take place from Tuesday, June 7, to Friday, July 1 2022.
Working hours each day from: 8am to 6pm.
KCC has said that Traffic Management will be in the form of a Stop/Go system.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted and local access will be maintained.
The council added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
