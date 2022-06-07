Council urged to buy trishaws for community use in Kildare

File image of a trishaw
Kildare County Council has been requested to buy trishaws - small, light vehicles with three wheels for carrying people or goods and pedalled by an operator.
Cllr Noel Connolly said this should be done for community use by older people throughout the county.
“These allow older people to get out and about and become active again,” he told a KCC meeting on May 30.
He said that volunteers would be willing to power the trishaws.
Cathaoirleach Naoise Ó Cearúil said the concept has great potential and nursing homes would be interested in getting involved with the initiative.
Cllr Bill Clear said older people would be happy to participate and transition year students would be very willing to help out.
KCC official Marian Higgins said the Kildare Sports Partnership and the cycling officer is engaging with a community group in Naas about this.
However, a number of issues must be considered such as the availability of an appropriate cycletrack, identifying a local host group to lead the project, funding and the a location where the trishaws could be stored and which would also act as a focal point for usage.
The National Transport Authority has indicated it’s not in a position to provide money.
The meeting also heard that there may be limited opportunities for meaningful use of cycle tracks from nursing homes - but KCC is committed to supporting inclusive cycling initiatives.
