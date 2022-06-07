Two men charged over €25,000 drugs haul found near Naas, Kildare

Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged seizure was the result of a stop and search of a car with the two men inside it at Sallins on April 24 last. Pic: Naas courthouse
Gardaí alleged at Naas District Court that two men were found with over €25,000 worth of drugs at Castlefen, Sallins.
Jamie Byrne, 30, with an address listed as 54 The Willows in Sallins, and 66-year-old Edmund Geraghty, of 8 Liffey Avenue, Castlefen, appeared at the courthouse on Thursday, June 2 to face the allegations.
Gardaí told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged seizure was the result of a stop and search of a car with the two men inside it at Sallins on April 24 last, in addition to follow-up search at a separate site, where gardaí allegedly found a mix of cocaine and cannabis.
Judge Zaidan sent the pair forward for a trial by jury at the next sittings of the Circuit Court, which begins on June 21 next.
