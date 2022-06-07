Search

07 Jun 2022

Homes in Kildare 'being re-rented as quickly as possible'

Accommodation

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

07 Jun 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Kildare County Council insists that properties vacated by a tenant are reallocated as speedily as possible.

KCC official Annette Aspell was responding to pressure from two councillors - Tracey O’Dwyer and Kevin Duffy - for houses or apartments in need of only minor works to be reallocated immediately.

Cllr Duffy noted that the council’s stock of accommodation had increased from 4303 in June 2019 to 5565 currently.

But he said that 153 houses are not in circulation.

“There is a level of frustration on the ground at seeing vacant houses,” said Cllr Duffy adding “people are pointing out houses that are sitting idle for more than 12 months.”

Cllr Duffy said there would be a level of disturbance associated with moving people in early but they would be in accommodation faster.

Cllr Tracey O’Dwyer noted she had previously requested that a pilot project be initiated in the Newbridge area.

“IF minor works are needed we need to get clarity on what is minor,” she told a KCC meeting on May 30.

She said that minor works could be done with agreement and pointed out that the council already undertakes maintenance work.

The pilot project proposal was supported by Cllr Suzanne Doyle, who said that the council should investigate giving grants to tenants to get the work done.

Cllr Tim Durkan said the process of reallocating a house can take three years and there is a risk that the property will be damaged if vacant for a long period.

Ms Aspell responded that KCC is responsible for surveying vacated properties before reallocating them and this survey determines whether a property can be turned around in a short period.

“Failure to carry out such inspections prior to a tenant being appointed may result in health and safety implications for the council,” Ms Aspell reported.

A process is in place to ensure that a contractor is appointed quickly to ensure that properties are turned around as quickly as possible and that works are done to a high standard.

Ms Aspell also said that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to some delays but these had been eliminated.

Ms Aspell said that she would be reluctant to allocate staff, who are working on reallocating houses, to a pilot scheme.

“They are doing well to meet the targets they have at the moment,” she said.

