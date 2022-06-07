All bus stops in Naas, Kildare, should have real time travel information

Naas
All bus stops in the Naas area should have real time travel information and timetable displays.
Local councillor Colm Kenny has asked Kildare County Council if it plans to liaise with the National Transport Authority to provide the infastructure.
He believes the bus stops should be equipped to provide the information and displays powered by solar or wind energy “at all bus stops exposed to the weather” in the Naas area.
Apple users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages when the next version of its iPhone software is released later this year, the company has announced.
James Roe earned two top-ten results in Detroit for a career best weekend in Indy Lights competition Photo: INDYCAR Media
