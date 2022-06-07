Kildare motorcyclist dies in weekend collision

A father-of-three living in Maganey near Athy died in a collision in Kilkenny at the weekend.

Ollie Heslin passed away following the collision involving his motorcycle and a car that occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanch Field Park, Clifden at approximately 4.50p.m. on Saturday.

Another two male motorcyclists were also injured and taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, with serious injuries.

The male driver of the car who was aged in his 30s and his two female passengers were taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was later closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to conduct a technical examination of the scene and local diversions were put in place.

A man aged in his 30s has been charged in relation to the collision and is due to appear at Kilkenny District Court today.

Mr Heslin is sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia and daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella.

He is also mourned by his mother Mary and father Mick as well as brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire, nephews Seth, Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His remains will be reposing at his parent[s residence today and tomorrow with rosary at 8pm tomorrow.

Removal takes place on Thursday to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am (walking from Dowling's Cross) followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The family has kindly requested that donations, if desired, be made to Barnardo's online.

APPEAL

Gardaí appealed to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them. Any person who was travelling in this area between 4.30pm and 4.50pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on (056) 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.