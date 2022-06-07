Staff at Kildare restaurant win top award

Award-winning Front of House team Ava Byrne Mahony and Charlotte O[Mahony
The Grill Shack restaurant in Donadea has received a top award.
Front of House staff at the food venue at the rear of Roche's Bar received the accolade at the Yes Chef Ireland Awards.
Staff Ava Byrne Mahony and Charlotte O Mahony are pictured with the awards.
Congratulations to everybody at The Grill Shack, which opened in 2018.
The restaurant previously won the Best Newcomer award for the Leinster area at the All Ireland Restaurant Awards in 2019.
