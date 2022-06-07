150 vehicles visit Kildare, Monasterevin and Ballitore for Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run

The Gordon Bennett cars at St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare town (Photos courtesy Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run on Facebook)
More than 150 vintage and classic cars joined in the Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run through Kildare at the weekend.
Treacy's at the Heath was one of the main stop-off points. Other stops were the Moate of Ardscull, Kilkenny and Abbeyleix.
Cars included the famous Titanic Ghost, Rolls Royce, once owned by Lord William Pirrie, the Chairman of Harland & Wolff.
The vehicles and their drivers arrived in Kildare Town on Sunday and visited Monasterevin on Monday.
There was also a stop-off in Ballitore village.
Locals turned out to see the fantastic motors and chatted with the owners.
The original Gordon Bennett Race remembers and celebrates, was run in 1903 by the playboy son of the founder of the New York Herald, Gordon Bennett.
It sped through the countryside and villages of Kildare, Carlow and Laois.
Apple users will be able to edit and even recall recently sent messages when the next version of its iPhone software is released later this year, the company has announced.
James Roe earned two top-ten results in Detroit for a career best weekend in Indy Lights competition Photo: INDYCAR Media
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.