Search

07 Jun 2022

150 vehicles visit Kildare, Monasterevin and Ballitore for Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run

150 vehicles visit Kildare, Monasterevin and Ballitore for Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run

The Gordon Bennett cars at St Brigid's Cathedral in Kildare town (Photos courtesy Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run on Facebook)

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Jun 2022 5:50 PM

More than 150 vintage and classic cars joined in the Gordon Bennett Irish Classic Car Run through Kildare at the weekend.

Treacy's at the Heath was one of the main stop-off points. Other stops were the Moate of Ardscull, Kilkenny and Abbeyleix.

Cars included the famous Titanic Ghost, Rolls Royce, once owned by Lord William Pirrie, the Chairman of Harland & Wolff.

The vehicles and their drivers arrived in Kildare Town on Sunday and visited Monasterevin on Monday.

 

There was also a stop-off in Ballitore village. 

Locals turned out to see the fantastic motors and chatted with the owners.

The original Gordon Bennett Race remembers and celebrates, was run in 1903 by the playboy son of the founder of the New York Herald, Gordon Bennett.

It sped through the countryside and villages of Kildare, Carlow and Laois.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media