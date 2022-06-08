Search

08 Jun 2022

TD slams announcement that there are only nine garda drugs personnel for County Kildare

TD slams announcement that there are only nine garda drugs personnel for County Kildare

Arrest made following incident of alleged child neglect in North East

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

08 Jun 2022 1:05 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A TD has lambasted the recent announcement that there are only nine drugs personnel within County Kildare.

Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin called the government’s under-resourcing of Garda drugs units 'shameful', and accused it of failing communities locally.

Ms Cronin was commenting on new figures that came through the Oireachtas via Parliamentary Questions, which show that local drugs units still have fewer Gardaí than a decade ago when austerity cuts were implemented.

She said: "(The fact) that we have only nine Garda personnel dealing with drugs in Kildare is not acceptable.

"This under resourcing puts too much pressure on the Gardai to do this important job and sends the messages to criminals that the governments is soft on them and to communities that they don’t matter.

Réada Cronin TD, Sinn Féin

"We need more Gardai on drugs duty given the havoc dealing and addiction are wreaking on families in many parts of North Kildare."

She added that the new figures show 'that for all the government’s lip service to tackling drug dealing', that they have failed to properly resource Garda drugs units.

Ms Cronin continued: "Staffing levels in drugs units are still hovering at austerity-era lows, despite government claims to take this issue seriously.

Leaving and Junior Cert underway as over 130,000 students expected to sit exams

All bus stops in Naas, Kildare, should have real time travel information

Commuters

"We know and appreciate that staff in these units are trying their best to protect communities, but they must feel abandoned through this government’s failure to invest.

"When it comes to drugs in NORTH Kildare there’s not a moment to waste.

"The government needs to get its act together and invest in adequate staffing levels in the area of drugs... Expert Gardai solve problems and crime in this area, spin and penny-pinching don’t: Kildare deserves so much better," she concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media