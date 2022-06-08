Plan for 40 apartments with balconies in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for 40 apartments in the Leixlip area.
Developer Benduff Ireland Limited, based in Dublin, wants to demolish an existing two-storey house and single-storey outbuilding on the site at Old Hill off the Celbridge Road.
Being planned is a four-storey building over basement which will accommodate 40 apartments.
Each apartment will have access to a private balcony as well as a communal amenity space and a public open space.
Provision is also made for 50 vehicle spaces and five bicycle sheds to accommodate 60 spaces.
The designs include the construction of a new pedestrian entrance via Old Hill Road.
The project has an estimated construction value of over €9m, according to Construction Information Services.
