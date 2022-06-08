€250k for remote working hubs in Naas, Kildare town, Athy, Crookstown

Fine Gael Kildare South TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon has welcomed a series of new initiatives and funding of €250,716 for five Kildare remote working hubs from Government which will make remote working more accessible and attractive for Kildare workers.

The TD said: “81 projects across the country were successful in securing funding.

These include:

€181,734 for County Kildare Community Network incorporating Athy Enterprise Centre, Equine innovation Space in Kildare Town and Merits in Naas;

€58,124 for County Kildare Chamber iHub and;

€10,858 for Venture House Hub in Crookstown.

Mr Heydon with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys in Emily Square in Athy

Mr Heydon said: “The significant investment in the County Kildare Community Network will fund the development of a remote working hub and new meeting rooms in the Athy Enterprise Centre as well as enhanced business supports, 24 hour access to the Equine Innovation Space in Kildare Town, and increased capacity and a shared working space for Merits in Naas.

“The investment in Venture House will allow the current hub facility to offer a self-service facility to increase its flexibility to its users, while the County Kildare Chamber iHub will expand its offering with additional spaces, meeting booths, and zoom facilities.

“The announcement today also includes a voucher scheme which will give remote workers free access to local digital hubs and provide at least 10,000 hot desk facilities in total free of charge to existing hub users and those using facilities in Kildare for the first time. The scheme will initially provide three days of hub use per person between now and the end of August.



“In addition to these measures, funding of €50,000 is also being provided to Kildare County Council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme to help promote remote working opportunities.



“Fine Gael is determined to ensure balanced regional development across the country and an important element of that is making remote working an option for more Kildare residents.



“The drive to encourage remote working will help revitalise towns and villages and it supports Fine Gael’s ambition and campaign to build stronger, safer communities."