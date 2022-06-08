Search

09 Jun 2022

LATEST: Hollywood star pops into Kildare café during break in filming

LATEST: Hollywood star pops into Kildare café during break in filming

Justin Long with staff members / PHOTO: BallymoreBru/Instagram

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

08 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

A Hollywood star was spotted in Ballymore Eustace village today.

Justin Long, who starred in the movies Alvin and the Chipmunks and Dodgeball, is currently filming around the Kildare/Wicklow border area.

The actor posed with staff in Ballymore Bru staff and is seen holding a hot beverage in his hand. 

The café said: "Fun day in Caifé Beag today serving the crew and some of the cast in the upcoming movie being filmed in the village.

"We had the pleasure of meeting Justin Long so had to nab him for a quick picture!"

Long has recently posted photos on social media of himself and girlfriend, actress Kate Bosworth in an Irish pub.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Kildare vs Mayo; Time for the lilies to bloom

A Kildare supporter at the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Mayo and Kildare at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon, Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sport

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media