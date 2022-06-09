Traffic calming measures needed in Kildare village

Johnstown
A local politician has called for traffic calming measures in Johnstown, Naas.
Cllr Fintan Brett has asked Kildare County Council for information on the provision of a ramp "or other specific traffic calming measures."
He said this is needed at the Toberton, adjacent to the Toberton Woods residential area.
