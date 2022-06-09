Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, June 9

The death has occurred of John Gallagher

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare / Arranmore Island, Donegal



Formerly of Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

The death has occurred of Audrey HIGGINS (née Preece)

St. Patrick's Terrace, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband William and son Raymond (Johnny). Beloved mother of Mary, Michael, Eamon, Liam, Robert, Timmy, Peter and Barbara. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Audrey Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with a Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral on Friday morning with Mass at 10am in The Church Of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. House Private Please.

The death has occurred of Collette Mulhare

44 McDonnell Drive and formerly Tankardstown, Athy, Kildare



At The Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Thursday evening (June 9th) between 6pm and 8pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday morning in St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Santosh Sood (née Bodhu)

Newbridge, Kildare



Sood, Santosh (Newbridge, Co. Kildare) on June 7th 2022. Peacefully and in the presence of her loving family. Cherished wife of Rajinder Pall Sood and mother to Robert, Monica, Raymond, Sonia, Keith, and Adrian. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughters, sisters Leela, Prem, and Shashi, in-laws Rajeev and Madhu, daughters-in-law Aoife and Clair, sons-in-law Keith and Padraic, adoring grandchildren Jamie, Rachel, Jessica and Hugo Sood, Adam, Dean, Abigail and Frank Fahy, Harry, Freddie and Amy Sood, Sophia, Matthew, Lucy, Ross and Naomi Deasy, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral ceremony at 2pm on Friday, 10th June, in Newlands Cross Cemetery & Crematorium, Ballymount Road, Dublin 24, D24 EP83 which will be livestreamed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

No flowers, please. Condolences can be left for the family on the condolences link below.

The death has occurred of Kevin Walsh

Maynooth, Kildare



Walsh, Kevin, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 6th 2022, much loved son of the late Delma, Kevin will be sadly missed by his loving father Des, sister Aideen, brothers Fergal and Declan, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends.

Reposing at Reilly’s Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday, 9th June, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Friday, 10th June, at 2.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maynooth for 3pm funeral mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

May He Rest in Peace