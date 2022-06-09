Call for road signs to be upgraded in Kildare

Cllr Fintan Brett
A call has been made for road signs to be repaired in the Kill area.
Cllr Fintan Brett wants Kildare County Council to upgrade the broken signs on the slip road from the roundabout at junction 7 to the roundabout at junction 6 (Castlewarden).
These are situated north of Kill and to the rear of the Circle K service station at junction 7.
