Search

09 Jun 2022

Road safety campaign is launched in Allenwood, Kildare

Pupils

Road safety campaign is launched in Allenwood, Kildare

Pupils at the primary school in Allenwood

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

09 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A group of parents are campaigning for  improved road safety in Allenwood and have set up a committee. 

The primary purpose of the group is to make the roads safe for the children in the locality to walk to and from school safely. 

At present only 15% of school children walk to the school and says parent Aisling Dunne this is because of the dangers posed  at the pedestrian crossings and the one  set of traffic lights is too close to the junction.

“There have been numerous near-miss incidents on the junction and outlying roads, which were highlighted in questionnaires that were returned as part of  a recent survey. Many children indicated that a family member was almost injured or knocked down.”

Read more Kildare news

The population of Allenwood is increasing with two new housing estates being built. The school has been granted permission to build more classrooms to facilitate the children moving into the area, but the roads have not been reviewed, said Ms Dunne.

“There will be more houses, more people, more traffic but no extra safety measures. “

The parents are keen to avoid driving to school as far as because of obesity levels in children and for environmental reasons and Allenwood Safety Committee has worked closely with  the pupils and Scoil Mhuire principal Ciarán O’Toole.

The pupils have done their own traffic counting surveys and they have written letters to Kildare County Council seeking that a footpath be built from the village to the GAA club premises. 

“We have great facilities in Allenwood, and we have been promised a playground and a BMX track on Station Road with no safe way to get there other than to drive.”

The committee has asked KCC to  review the layout of the crossroads and staggered junction in the village and for a footpath which will allow children to safely walk to the GAA premises. 

“We have had many people help us with this request  and we are very grateful to have the support of the community,'' added Ms Dunne.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media