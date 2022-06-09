Kildare County Council grants permission for "outdoor gym"

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for an outdoor gym at Maynooth University.
The development will be located in the North campus of the education facility.
The outdoor gym will be contained within a sports area.
The development will be located in a 0.4 hectare site.
Planning permission was granted earlier this month.
