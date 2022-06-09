Kildare: Car loses control and ends up on its side on road

The vehicle at the scene / PHOTO: Wicklow Fire Service
A vehicle overturned on a road in Kildare and ended up on its side.
Wicklow Fire Service crew from Baltinglass attended the scene in recent days.
The incident happened at Maganey near Athy.
Wicklow Fire Service said: "Baltinglass fire crew assisted at the scene of an overturned vehicle at Maganey, County Kildare."
