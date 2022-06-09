Alternative use proposed for Kildare library building

The library building in Naas
An alternative use has been put forward for the public library building at the Canal Harbour in Naas.
A new library and cultural centre is being built at a cost of €6m in Naas Town Hall.
Cllr Evie Sammon has asked Kildare County Council to consider changing the existing library to a family resource centre once it ceases to function as a library.
The new Naas library will be opened later than expected.
The project was held up for five months from December 2020 to May 2021 due to the government lockdown of all construction sites because of the pandemic.
