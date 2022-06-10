Search

10 Jun 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 10

Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 10

RIP to the late Phil Mantle

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Jun 2022 11:35 AM

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Banahan
Rathbride, The Curragh, Kildare / Rathgar, Dublin

Formerly of Winton Ave, Rathgar, Dublin. Peacefully at his nephew John and his wife Mari's home. Brother of the late Percy and brother in law of the late Elaine. Sadly missed by his loving nephews Joseph, Michael and John, niece Elizabeth and their partners, extended family and friends.

May Joe rest in peace.

Reposing at his nephew John's residence on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Milltown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harolds Cross.

The death has occurred of Philip (Phil) Mantle
Kill, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

Mantle, Philip (Phil) (Kill, Co.Kildare, and formerly of Tallaght) 7th June 2022 (tragically). Beloved husband of Lorraine and loving dad to Ashling and Ross. Much loved son of Peggy and Alan. Phil will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family, mother-in-law Lily, father-in-law Dermot, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Ross’s girlfriend Sarah, nieces, nephews, extended family, amazing neighbours and friends, and also his very special dog Ramsey.

 

May Phil’s gentle soul Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at his residence on Saturday (11th June) from 5pm until 8pm. Thereafter House Private. Removal to St Maelruains Church, Tallaght on Monday (13th June) arriving for 11am Funeral Service followed by burial in St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas, Co. Kildare. Funeral Mass can be viewed via the following link https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/PhilipMantle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Pieta House https://www.pieta.ie/support-our-work/donate/.

The death has occurred of John Gallagher
Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare / Arranmore Island, Donegal

Formerly of Arranmore Island, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Husband of the late Teresa. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Sue, son in law John, sister Annabella, brothers in law and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

May John Rest in Peace.

 

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 5pm until 8pm with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed at the following link https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

