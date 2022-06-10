18 people on trolleys today in Naas, Kildare, Hospital

Naas Hospital
Some 18 people are being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
Read more Kildare news
There are no patients on trolleys at Tullamore General Hospital today while the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is four.
Ireland v Scotland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know. PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.