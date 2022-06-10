Man who stole fuel at Kildare service station had 139 previous convictions

A man who stole fuel from a service station appeared before Naas District Court.

Liam Doran, whose address was given as Midlands Prison, was prosecuted for the theft of €60 worth of fuel from the southbound Circle K station on the N7, Kill, on June 27 last.

He appeared in court via video link.

Sgt Jim Kelly said two of the previous convictions are for robbery, three are for burglary and 11 are for theft.

Read more Kildare news

The court also heard on May 11 that he is in custody for aggravated burglary and has a release date of February 2025.

Sgt Kelly said it was not clear if the defendant was driving on the day.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the 36 year old had addiction issues.

Mr Kennelly said the man also has a child and he finds it “exceptionally tough” being away from the child.

He also said the defendant would use his skills in landscaping gardening once he is released and he said he is doing landscaping gardening in prison.

He asked Judge Desmond Zaidan not to add anything to his term of detention.

Judge Zaidan then asked the defendant if he had any tips on landscaping to which the defendant replied “I’d have to see the garden first.”

Judge Zaidan imposed an 11 months custody term.