Search

10 Jun 2022

Man who stole fuel at Kildare service station had 139 previous convictions

Incident

Man who stole fuel at Kildare service station had 139 previous convictions

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

10 Jun 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man who stole fuel from a service station  appeared before Naas District Court.

Liam Doran, whose address was given as Midlands Prison, was prosecuted for the theft of €60 worth of fuel from the southbound Circle K station on the N7, Kill, on June 27 last.

He appeared in court via video link.

Sgt Jim Kelly said two of the previous convictions are for robbery, three are for burglary and 11 are for theft.

Read more Kildare news

The court also heard on May 11 that he is in custody for aggravated burglary and has a release date of February 2025.

Sgt Kelly said it was not clear if the defendant was driving on the day.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the 36 year old had addiction issues.

Mr Kennelly said the man also has a child and he finds it “exceptionally tough” being away from the child.

He also said the defendant would use his skills in landscaping gardening once he is released and he said he is doing landscaping gardening in prison.

He asked Judge Desmond Zaidan not to add anything to his term of detention.

Judge Zaidan then asked the defendant if he had any tips on landscaping to which the defendant replied “I’d have to see the garden first.”

Judge Zaidan imposed an 11 months custody term.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media