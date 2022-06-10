Search

10 Jun 2022

Men with covered faces allegedly caused €15,000 worth of damage at Kildare house

Claim

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

10 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Windows were broken and a vehicle set alight at a west Kildare property, it was stated at Naas District Court.

James Forder, 29, whose address was given as 154 Templeville Drive, Templeogue, Dublin 6W is being prosecuted on an allegation of criminal damage at an address in Coill Dubh on November 24 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be alleged that a number of males arrived at 8.45pm and their faces were covered.

A back door window as well as other windows were broken including a vehicle window and a vehicle was set alight.

He said CCTV helped to identify the defendant.

The court also heard that the amount of damage done has not  been clarified but is believed to be around €15,000.

The court heard that when charged the defendant remained silent.

The defendant was granted bail subject to conditions including that the sign on at Rathfarnham garda station three times a week and have no contact with the alleged injured party or any witness.

He was told to observe a daily curfew between 10pm and 6am and to stay out of County Kildare except for court appearances and for one overnight stay at an address in Sallins  from 5pm on Saturday to 4pm on Sunday to facilitate a visit to a partner and child.

The case was adjourned to October 26 for the preparation of a book of evidence.

