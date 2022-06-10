OUT AND ABOUT IN KILDARE: Monasterevin sustainable living fun day

Monasterevin. File picture
Monasterevin Sustainable Energy Community are holding a sustainable living fun day on Saturday 11 June from 9am to 5pm in the Monasterevin Community Centre.
The event is free to attend and is a mix of stalls, activities and workshops. A fun day out for the whole family with child friendly activities.
