Work to start soon on new Kildare medical and retail development

Work will start soon on a medical and retail centre on the outskirts of Naas.

It’s located off the link route connecting Newbridge Road and Kilcullen Road and beside the Chadwicks building materials store.

It’s understood that rents and costs associated with the project are being re-evaluated and the cost of building materials has risen recently.

The estimated cost of the job may be between €8m and €10m.

An impression of what the completed development will look like

The 33,000 square foot development will include a pharmacy, as well as a retail unit and a convenience store and planning permission was granted by Kildare County Council 16 months ago.

The council will earn development levies totalling nearly €233,000 from the project.

The plan has been lodged by Star Primary Care and it seeks to demolish an existing building, which is a former auction room and offices.

Permission was also granted for a new three storey over basement building and there will also be a basement car park.

The development will consist of two floors of medical suites as well as three retail units and surface and underground parking.

It is sited very close to a part of Naas where a huge amount of residential development has been built and is being provided.

It’s being developed by McGreals group whose interests include a number of pharmacies in the area - Newbridge, Blessington and Baltinglass.

Pharmacist Kilian McGreal said the project is close to delivery.

“We are very excited to be close to delivering a state of the art healthcare hub in this rapidly developing part of Naas. Local access to patient-focused healthcare is massively important and we are delighted to play a small role in helping to provide this,” he added.