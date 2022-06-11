Kildare Property Watch: A home from home in Caragh

A light and bright four-bedroom dormer bungalow, located at Gingerstown, Caragh, near Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €690,000.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly are the selling agent for Abhaile, which is set on 0.75 of an acre approximately of land tucked away in the Kildare countryside and was built in 2009.

This superb home is located just outside Caragh. According to the selling agent, its location is both peaceful and private, offering the benefits of rural life yet within easy reach of Caragh village, Sallins and Naas.

Excellent condition

This home is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included in the build. Decorated with the modern family in mind, the rooms are bright, light filled and enjoying views as far as the eye can see.

The gardens wrap around the house, and have been landscaped with trees, hedging and shrubbery.

The well-proportioned family friendly accommodation comprises of an entrance hallway, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, guest WC, four bedrooms (two ensuite) and family bathroom.

Outside, there is a block-built garage, deck and covered barbecue area.

Contact Padraig Broe of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 for more information or appointments to view.