Kildare Property Watch: Ballymore brings it back home with River Walk launch

Ballymore, the international property development company founded by Sean and Bernadine Mulryan in Ballymore Eustace 40 years ago, has returned to its roots to launch its latest development.

River Walk will feature 80 energy efficient homes, all within walking distance of Ballymore Eustace village and a 45-minute drive from Dublin.

The 80 new homes on the banks of the river Liffey are a mix of two-bed contemporary interpretations of the typical Irish cottage priced from €415,000; and three- and four-bed homes designed for the modern family priced from €430,000 and €530,000 respectively.

According to the developers, each house will feature stunning interiors, quaint gardens, and open floor plans. The interiors at River Walk are designed to pay homage to tradition while also embracing the modern.

Quaint

The quaint two-bed cottages feature black granite worktop finish, traditional painted panelling, traditional brass and enamel bathroom fixtures, and quality Irish craftsmanship throughout that all speaks to the past. Grand windows, open living, volumetric space, striking lighting, and luxury appliances such as high-quality Smeg fridge freezers ensure the cottages also celebrate contemporary living.

The larger homes exude character and charm reflected through their modern design, with fully designed contemporary kitchens and features such as high-quality brass fittings, sliding door options and terrazzo style wall and flooring as well as feature painted staircase balustrades with solid oak handrails. The architectural styles throughout the development celebrate the diversity of the architecture and the use of local artists complements the interiors to demonstrate authentic modern Irish living. Each home also has two parking spaces.

All River Walk homes are built to an A rating for energy efficiency. Each home features well-insulated walls, floors, and roofs as well as an air-to-water heat pump system that provides domestic hot water and efficient heating, serving wall-mounted radiators and excellent indoor air quality due to mechanical ventilation.

Linda Mulryan, deputy managing director at Ballymore, said, “River Walk is a long-awaited homecoming for us some 40 years after starting our journey in Ballymore Eustace. The village has a special place in my heart and our primary goal with this development has been to ensure the village thrives in the future, not just by retaining its magic but by having the capacity to welcome a new generation of locals.

Design and build

“As is the standard for all our developments, River Walk homes embody exceptional design and build. We have invested a great amount of time into tastefully integrating the new homes so that they are not only an extension of Ballymore Eustace village but also a great addition.”

The development is ideal for workers who follow a hybrid working schedule and want to embrace the tranquillity of the Irish countryside whilst also maintaining a very commutable distance to Dublin. Ballymore is also home to ‘The Hub’, a fully equipped co-working space in the village which offers a state-of-the-art boardroom with video conferencing, a private phone booth, collaboration spaces, and photocopy and scanning needs for the modern remote worker. Residents of River Walk automatically become VIP members of ‘The Hub’ for the first year, which offers them the benefit of 30 complementary days to use the hub workspaces as well as other exclusive discounts and benefits.

Find out more

For all inquiries on the River Walk development, call CME Estate Agents at 045 897711.