Pictures: SPOTTED at June Fest in Newbridge, Co Kildare

Bad weather unfortunately caused the early postponement of the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Bark In The Park at Liffey Linear Park last Sunday — but some families and their pet pooches braved the rain to turn out for a walk. Pictured are the Weston family from Newbridge - click through for more snaps!
PICTURES: BEN KELLY
