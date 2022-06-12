Search

12 Jun 2022

Shackleton’s Crow’s Nest leaves Kildare museum on journey to South Georgia

Local history

Shackleton’s Crow’s Nest leaves Kildare museum on journey to South Georgia

Historical conservator Sven Habermann pictured with the Crow’s Nest with members of Athy Sing and Sign Club. PICTURE: Peadar Doogue

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

12 Jun 2022 10:21 AM

Email:

senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

The Crow’s Nest look-out post used by famed explorer Ernest Shackleton on his last Antarctic expedition aboard the Quest has been given a farewell from Athy on its way to South Georgia.

Members of Athy Sing and Sign Club posed with the artefact recently with historical conservator Sven Habermann.

The Crow’s Nest had been on display in the Shackleton Museum n Athy for several months but is now going to the museum in Grytviken, a former whaling station in South Georgia — the explorer’s final resting place.

Mr Habermann featured in the recent RTÉ documentary Shackleton’s Cabin, a fascinating insight into his painstaking journey to bring the explorer’s cabin from the Quest ship back to its original state.

On January 5, 1922, Shackleton died of a heart attack in his cabin aboard The Quest, on what was to be his final expedition to the South Pole.

Cabin restoration

Shackleton’s cabin from the Quest was donated to the Shackleton Museum which asked Mr Habermann to begin its restoration.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media