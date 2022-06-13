Temporary water outage for Kildare town today

File Photo: Water outage
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that a temporary water outage will take place in Kildare town today, June 13, 2022.
The works, which will be carried out by Irish Water, were due to be carried out today in Kildare town had been postponed and will be carried out today instead.
According to KCC, water supply to the following areas will be affected from 11am until 2pm approx.: All of Rathbride Road, including Curragh Finn, Drumcree Court, Rathbride Demense, Oak Glebe, Cloughgarret Abbey, Maryville and the surrounding areas.
