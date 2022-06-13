Naas Municipal District footpath construction works to start from today, Kildare County Council announces

Working hours each day are from 8am to 6pm. File Pic
Kildare County Council (KCC) has announced that footpath construction works in the Naas Municipal District will start from today.
Footpath construction works will take place at Riverwalk in Ballymore Eustace.
Works will take place from today, Monday, June 13, until Friday, July 1 (subject to weather conditions).
Working hours each day are from 8am to 6pm.
According to KCC, traffic management will be in the form of Road Narrows and Walkway closed.
KCC added that it wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
