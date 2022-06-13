Search

13 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Kildare towns come out on top in IBAL survey for second successive year

Naas wins and Maynooth comes 6th

Kildare towns come out on top in IBAL survey for second successive year

The main street in Naas was praised for cleanliness

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

13 Jun 2022 12:07 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas has again come out on top in the latest survey by  Irish Business Against Litter shows Naas, topping the  ranking of 40 towns and cities.

At the same Maynooth has produced its best ever result with 6th place.

The study reveals personal protective equipment (PPE) litter is on the decrease, but the prevalence of coffee cups on the  streets warrants action and IBAL supports the imposition of a levy on these. This year is the 20th  anniversary of the inaugural survey.

The individual town reports are compiled by An Taisce and the Naas assessor commented: “What was so striking about Naas wasn’t just how good the sites were with regard to litter but all the other community elements that are clearly in evidence.”

Among the features noted were the  Naas Heritage Trail, which provided a guide to places of interest; the reverse vending machine outside Dunnes Stores; volunteer litter picking shortly after 9am on a Tuesday and the signage relating to  Tidy Towns initiatives and the local greenway cycle.  

Read more Kildare news

The report highlighted the entire main street, described as “remarkably clean”; the Naas lakes, described as “a wonderful waterside amenity which has been attractively landscaped with seating, planting and all associated amenities in very good condition.

The assessor also commented that the residential area of Lakelands was spotless.

There was also a very strong performance in Maynooth with almost all of the sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and these sites were not just without noticeable litter but very well presented and maintained.

St Patrick's College Maynooth

The areas highlighted were the Newtown Road, Leinster Street and the large expanse of space at Carton Demesne, Maynooth University and St. Patrick’s College.  By far the most heavily littered site surveyed was the Bring Facility at Aldi.   

Overall, according to IBAL, litter levels showed a decrease on last year, with a dramatic fall of 50% in the number of sites within towns deemed to be ‘litter blackspots’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media