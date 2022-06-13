Afternoon tea in Kildare with Jack and Jill foundation

Pictured here are Shane McHugh, and Clare Egan with their children Ben (3), Ellie (5) and Tom (1) alongside Jack and Jill Liaison nurse June Foxton and (Sponsor) Glenveagh Sales Manager Glenn Burrell
To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Jack and Jill the Kildare based Egan family are enjoying tasty Afternoon Tea treats at the Killashee Hotel, Naas.
Jack and Jill will host a 25th Anniversary Afternoon Tea event at the Killashee Hotel on Thursday, June 23. Priced at €40 per ticket, guests are invited to attend with loved ones, friends or colleagues for a special afternoon tea with purpose, where they will relax, enjoy delicious culinary treats and spend some quality time together, while supporting local Jack and Jill families. See www.jackandjill.ie for details.
Ella Egan enjoying some tasty treats at Killashee Hotel
Jack and Jill provides in-home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children with severe to profound neurodevelopmental delay and highly complex medical conditions, up to the age of six, all over Ireland. The Kildare based charity currently supports 229 families across Leinster and has supported 1,424 families in the Leinster region over the past 25 years.
