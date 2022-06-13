PHOTO GALLERY: Launch of pop-up art exhibition at Kildare's Riverbank Theatre

The launch of this pop up art exhibition at Nebwridge's, Riverbank theatre is the latest in a series PopUpArt Newbridge where art has been popping up all over Newbridge, including an exhibition in this Foyer Gallery at Riverbank Arts Centre, to coincide with June Fest.
Many dropped in to enjoy the work of this collective of talented local artists, with the option to purchase a unique piece of original art for yourself or the art lover in your life.
See also their virtual exhibition on www.popupartnewbridge.com
