PHOTO GALLERY: German ambassador visits Kildare park for anniversary

A variety of events are currently taking place to mark the 25th anniversary of Newbridge’s twinning with Bad Lippspringe in Germany.
Committee member, Peter O’Neill explained the twinning charter was signed in the summer of 1997 by then mayors of both towns, Martin Schulte and Murty Aspell.
“There will be a lunch for the ambassador and then he will come to Linear Park and Bad Lippspringe Way where there will be entertainment and events hosted in conjunction with June Fest and tidy towns. Local groups and Newbridge Gospel Choir will be performing.
“The group return to Germany on Sunday 12 we expect with lots of great memories of the welcome from people of Newbridge. All are welcome to come along to Linear Park on the Saturday and enjoy the fun.”
Pictured above is the Leinster Academy of Dance perform for the German Ambassador.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
