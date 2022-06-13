Search

13 Jun 2022

Kildare seen as possible site for postal hub

Senan Hogan

13 Jun 2022 5:25 PM

senan.hogan@leinsterleader.ie

An Post is looking at County Kildare as a possible location for a multi-million euro logistics hub.

The state’s postal services company is looking for expressions of interest for the proposed 500,000sq ft (46,451sq m) facility which would require a site of about 35 acres and will be used by An Post as its main processing and distribution facility.

Kildare is being considered as a potential location alongside Dublin, Wicklow and Meath.

An Post said it is essential that the location must have ease of access to the nationwide road network.

County Kildare, due to its proximity to Dublin as well as the M7, M9 and M4 motorways, is already the location of regional distribution hubs built by large retailers such as Lidl, Aldi and Penneys.

Any facility of this size located in Kildare would lead to a multi-million euro investment by the company.

Hundreds of workers would be employed at the construction stage leading to a boost to the local economy.

Staff would also be hired to be employed in the facility which would generate local employment.

Kildare County Council would also benefit from increased commercial levies from the development.

An Post has engaged commercial real estate advisers Sean O’Neill of TWM and Gavin Butler of Savills to act on its behalf to source the site.

The joint agents are seeking initial expressions of interest from developers with suitable land holdings.

Once an expression of interest has been received, a shortlist will be created and an information pack detailing the requirement will be made available to the shortlisted parties.

Once all site options are evaluated, shortlisted parties will be invited to submit an offer.

Offers will be later evaluated by the postal company.

CLONDALKIN

In 2019, An Post opened its a new €15m Dublin Parcel Hub in Clondalkin.

The 50,000 square metre world-class logistics facility increased An Post's parcel processing capacity as the company expanded its global reach and digital capability.

An Post also has ambitions to become a leading provider of community financial services for personal customers and SMEs.

This strategy has been accelerated by the forthcoming exit of Ulster and KBC from the Irish market.

The company said that approximately 500 of its post offices have no bank located within a 5km radius.

