Kildare man accused of alleged assaults on two different people, Naas District Court told

Two people were allegedly assaulted by one man, Naas Court was told on Thursday, June 9.

The allegations relate to Fergal O’Neill, with an address listed as Redhills in Kildare.

Gardaí claimed that on January 29 last, the 39-year-old defendant allegedly attacked a woman in the early hours of the morning.

'COVERED IN BLOOD'

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged injured party was ‘covered in blood’ and had sustained a black eye and cuts to her face.

He further claimed that when another man tried to intervene, Mr O’Neill allegedly assaulted him as well.

These two alleged offences are in contravention of Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

SPECIFIC CONDITION GRANTED

It was heard that all parties are known to one another, and that a medical report was due.

Gardaí advised the judge to impose a specific condition on his bail: that the accused have no contact with the alleged injured parties, which the judge agreed to do.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for Mr O' Neill until December 1, where a medical report and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are due.