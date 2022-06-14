Kildare: Young man on scrambler motorbike robs woman in Allenwood

Garda Station lantern
Gardai in Naas are seeking the public’s assistance in relation to an incident on Saturday evening in Allenwood.
At approximately 5.40pm, a male described as being in his late teens or early twenties wearing a white and blue helmet on a white scrambler motorbike approached a woman walking from the Willows Estate towards the GAA club.
He threatened the woman and took a number of items from her before making good his escape.
Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to this incident or to anyone who may have seen this scrambler bike in and around the Allenwood area to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300.
