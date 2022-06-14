Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 14

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Cassells

Castletown, Leixlip, Kildare / Bluebell, Dublin



12th June, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge. Husband of Clare (nee Magrath), loving and much loved dad to Karl, Elaine, Terry, Daragh, Jennifer and Shona. Tom will be sadly missed by his sons-in-law Paul, Uri and Daragh, daughter-in-law Pauline, his fourteen grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5.00p.m. until 7.00p.m. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday at 12.15p.m. to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for a Civil Ceremony at 1.00p.m. (No flowers please, by request).

The civil ceremony on Thursday at 1.00p.m. can be viewed on the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

The death has occurred of Catherine Delaney (née Eager)

Harbour Road, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Derry, children Jamie, Robbie, John and Katy, grandchildren Kitty and Bertie, son-in-law Will, daughter-in-law Beaut, Jamie's partner Carmel, Robbie's partner Laragh, sister Helen, sister-in-law Anne, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Catherine rest in peace

Reposing at her family home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. House private all other times please. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Wednesday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for service at 1pm. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

For livestreaming of Catherine's Cremation Service please visit the following link:

Mount Jerome Crematorium

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) DOMICAN (née Loughlin)

Blackhill, Kill, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Millbrook, Naas. Beloved wife of Christy and mother of Brigid, Martin, Margaret and the late Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, sister Winnie, brother Gerry, daughter-in-law Jane, sons-in-law Jimmy and Jim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Bridie Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral on Thursday morning with Mass at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Kill and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Berry) GRAINGER (née Dowling)

Kilteel, Kildare



Peacefully, at her home, in the care of her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers Billy and Sean. Beloved wife of Murty and mother of Edward and Mary. Sadly missed by her family, sisters Mary and Theresa, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren Abaigh and Evan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends including her I.C.A. friends.

"May Berry Rest In Peace"

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral on Wednesday morning with Mass at 11am in The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilteel and afterwards to Eadestown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bob O'Reilly

Clane, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



O'Reilly, Bob, Clane and late of Carton Court, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 9th 2022, peacefully, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Trina, son Eamonn, daughter-in- law Leena, son-in-law George, grandchildren Amy and Alex, brother Dick, sister Muriel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth (Eircode : W23 V99E) on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal from Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Thursday at approx. 1pm to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium (Eircode : D24 EP83) for a Celebration of Life Service at 2pm. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Celebration of Life Service can be viewed live on Thursday at 2pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live web cam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to MS Ireland by clicking on the following link : https://www.ms-society.ie/donate