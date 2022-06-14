Kildare Co Council receives plans for large creche and six apartments in Naas

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a new creche in Naas.
Little Harvard Creche wants to construct a creche in the Castle Farm area of Jigginstown with ten classrooms, a staff room and a kitchen.
Also in the designs is a lift, plant room, offices, toilets, foyer and storage room.
Also being planned are six apartments consisting of one three-bed apartment, two one-bed apartment and three two-bed apartments.
Permission is also sought for car parking, bin storage, bicycle parking and an open space.
