Less Kildare patients were without a hospital bed last month

There was an improvement in overcrowding figures at Naas General Hospital last month - when compared with May 2021.

Some 118 patients had no bed after being initially admitted through the hospital's accident and emergency department - as compared with 158 for May of last year.

The 118 figure is the lowest level of overcrowding for May for a decade in Naas.

This excludes the May 2020 figure of 15 when the Covid-19 pandemic brought about a dramatic drop in admission figures across the country.

Read more Kildare news

At Portlaoise Hospital, 64 patients had no bed last month compared with 13 the year before while at Tullamore Hospital the respective figures were 95 and164.

But none of this hospitals is among the five most overcrowded which are University Hospital Limerick (1,823 patients in May); Cork University Hospital (898); Sligo University Hospital / Galway University Hospital (761); St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny (637 patients) and St Vincent’s University Hospital (509).

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “It has been another extremely difficult month for Irish nurses and midwives in our hospitals. May is traditionally a time in our hospitals where pressure begins to ease but our members have had no reprieve.