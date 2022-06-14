Politicians pooh pooh pop up pool plan for Kildare

A pop up pool won't be popping up in County Kildare anytime soon.

There was a mixed reaction to a suggestion by Cllr Nuala Killeen that the local authority should consider acquiring a pop up pool for next year that could provide interim swimming facilities for up to 1,400 people a week.

Cllr Killeen said KCC should consider a temporary rental period of 12 weeks “as an initial starting point”.

She added this would be a starting point towards resolving the outstanding need for swimming amenities for communities throughout the county.

She said it would also enable children to learn to swim.

Last month Ireland’s first such pool opened.

Located on the grounds of Donabate Portrane Community Centre, the fully heated marquee pool can accommodate up to 16 children at a time.

She told a KCC meeting on May 30 that the €250,000 cost for a year is not a huge amount.

But the pool at Maynooth University has been closed for many years and it would be a better idea to bring that pool back into use, said Cllr Ciara Galvin.

Cllr Galvin said at the time it closed it was the oldest pool in Ireland and in need of refurbishment.

Cllr Colm Kenny suggested that the pool in Clongowes Wood College, near Clane, should also be used by the public if it was possible to come to a financial arrangement.

The meeting was told that significant investment is required on site including changing rooms, a ramp and hoist. KCC is to investigate if this could be brought to Kildare and issues to be addressed include resources, funding and a suitable location.

The initiative would require a public consultation process.