Search

14 Jun 2022

Politicians pooh pooh pop up pool plan for Kildare

Amenity

Politicians pooh pooh pop up pool plan for Kildare

A pop up swimming pool

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

14 Jun 2022 7:00 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A pop up pool won't be popping up in County Kildare anytime soon.

There was a mixed reaction to a suggestion by Cllr Nuala Killeen that the local authority should consider acquiring a pop up pool for next year that could provide interim swimming facilities for up to 1,400 people a week.

Cllr Killeen said KCC should consider a temporary rental period of 12 weeks “as an initial starting point”.

She added this would be a starting point towards resolving the outstanding need for swimming amenities for communities throughout the county.

She said it would also enable children to learn to swim.

Read more Kildare news

Last month Ireland’s first such pool opened.

Located on the grounds of Donabate Portrane Community Centre, the fully heated marquee pool can accommodate up to 16 children at a time.

She told a KCC meeting on May 30 that the €250,000 cost for a year is not a huge amount.

But the pool at Maynooth University has been closed for many years and it would be a better idea to bring that pool back into use, said Cllr Ciara Galvin.

Cllr Galvin said at the time it closed it was the oldest pool in Ireland and in need of refurbishment.

Cllr Colm Kenny suggested that the pool in Clongowes Wood College, near Clane, should also be used by the public if it was possible to come to a financial arrangement.

The meeting was told that significant investment is required on site including changing rooms, a ramp and hoist. KCC is to investigate if this could be brought to Kildare and issues to be addressed include resources, funding and a suitable location.

The initiative would require a public consultation process.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media