Alert in Kildare over Cork teenager (15) missing for two days

Scott Caulfield
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Scott Caulfield, who is missing from Gurranabraher, Co. Cork, since Sunday 12th June, 2022.
Scott is described as being 5’ 8” in height, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be travelling in a 10C Reg. White Volkswagen Golf.
Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranbraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
