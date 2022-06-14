Kildare: Speeding driver with no insurance gets car seized

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check at Newbridge this week when they found this car travelling at 72kph in a 50kph area.
Using the Mobility Device, it was found that driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates.
The driver also had no insurance.
The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.
