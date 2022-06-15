Search

15 Jun 2022

Kildare court: Bail denied for Newbridge resident with 20 warrants

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph

A Newbridge resident with a total of 20 bench warrants had bail denied by a Naas District Court judge on Thursday, June 9.

Judge Desmond Zaidan denied bail to Rafal Cierniezewksi, with an address listed as the Peter McVerry Trust Hostel, Eyre Street, Newbridge.

The 35-year-old appeared in the court after being brought in by a garda, who executed a bench warrant on him.

Mr Cierniezewksi stood accused of a theft offence, which allegedly occurred at an Applegreen store in Kildare on July 14 last.

Gardaí told the judge that, out of the 20 warrants, the defendant had five outstanding ones: four for Naas District Court, and one for the Criminal Courts of Justice (Number 2) in Dublin.

It was heard that, in total, he had two from 2016, six from 2018, one from 2019, two from 2020, eight from 2o21 and one from this year.

Although Mr Cierniezewksi's solicitor, Tim Kennelly, said to gardaí that his client would be willing to obey a strict curfew and sign-on routine, the gardaí rejected this, with the arresting garda adding that they believe he would not turn up to court if granted bail.

He added that he was due to meet with the defendant the previous day at Newbridge Garda Station, but he failed to appear.

After consideration, Judge Zaidan said: "I do have sympathy for this man, especially since he is homeless, but just look at the files," he said, pointing to a stack of the bench warrants against the defendant.

Judge Zaidan refused bail for the defendant. He will return to Naas Court on June 16 for sentencing, and to the CCJ Number 2 for July 5.

The judge also gave gardaí permission to re-enter the case if he comes to garda attention again in the meantime.

