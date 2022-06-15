Search

15 Jun 2022

Kildare man accused of attacking another man for Amber Leaf, Naas District Court told

Kildare man accused of attacking another man for Amber Leaf, Naas District Court told

The case was heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 9. Credit: zikamatej, Pixabay

15 Jun 2022 2:10 PM

An alleged assault and robbery happened because a Kildare resident wanted Amber Leaf rolling tobacco.

This is what Naas District Court was told by gardaí on Thursday, June 9.

It was alleged that Lee Pitt, with an address given as 80 Sarto Road in Naas, assaulted a stranger who was sitting on a public bench and robbed him of his Amber Leaf near the Newbridge Road on June 8 last.

It was heard that a ‘serious injury’ was sustained by the alleged injured party, according to Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob.

Judge Desmond Zaidan agreed to impose a number of strict bail conditions on the 22-year-old defendant.

Mr Pitt must sign on at Naas Garda Station on a daily basis. He must also be of sober habits.

The defendant must also observe a curfew from 9apm to 6am, and must provide a contact number for gardaí and be contactable at all times.

In addition, he must have no contact whatsoever with the injured party.

Judge Zaida adjourned the case until December 1 in order to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The judge also gave gardaí liberty to re-enter the case if Mr Pitt comes to garda attention again in the meantime.

