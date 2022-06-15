New office units proposed for business campus in North Kildare

New planning permission documents show that office units have been proposed for a business campus located in North Kildare.

The documents show that Jomaijo Trading Ltd is seeking permission from Kildare County Council (KCC).

Specifically, the Dublin-based company is seeking consent for development of this c0.708ha site at the Maynooth Business Campus Development (Prev approved Reg Ref 99/2073); bounded by the M4 motorway to the north at Ballygoran Road to the south.

These proposed changes also extend to existing Blocks A, B and C Maynooth Business Campus to the west, and existing Block F to the east, in addition to existing access off the R406 Straffan Road in Maynooth.

The proposed development will consists a four-storey office development with a setback top floor over basement car park providing for a GIFA of 12,656m2, excluding basement.

The building is subdivisible into four office units, Units D1, D2, E1 and E2.

There are an additional 175 car parking spaces proposed (in addition to the previous allocation of 200 spaces for Block D and E under Reg Ref 99/2073), 127 of which are at basement level and 48 are at surface level.

There are 253 bicycle spaces proposed, in addition to an ESB substation and switch rooms, two plant rooms at roof level, minor revisions to previously approved site and all associated site works above and below ground.

It was also noted in the documents that planning permission was granted for a previously approved office development on this site under ABP-304658-19 – KCC 18/1382.

The date received is listed as June 3, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as July 7 and July 28 respectively.

According to the site OpenCorporates, Jomaijo Trading Limited was set up on Thursday, July 3, 2014.

The company is located at The Grange, Newcastle Road, in Lucan.